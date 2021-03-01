A.P. saves more energyunder PAT scheme

Andhra Pradesh has registered an impressive performance in implementing the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme (cycle-II) by achieving more energy savings in industries when compared to that of the first cycle.

The State has achieved 0.25 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) during the second cycle of the PAT scheme when compared to the 0.21 million tonnes of oil equivalent (2,384 million units) during the first cycle, according to official sources.

The Director General of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) congratulated the Energy and Industries Departments for the performance in the PAT scheme.

Webinar today

In an attempot to acknowledge the significant progress achieved by various industries in the country under the PAT Cycle-II, the Union Ministry of Power and the BEE are organising a webinar on March 1. Industry associations and senior officials of the respective Ministries will take part in the programme under the Chairmanship of Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh.

Mr. Singh will release a manual containing standard operating procedure (SoP) on PAT and the impact of energy efficiency activities undertaken in all the States in 2019-20.