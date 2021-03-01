A.P. saves more energyunder PAT scheme

Andhra Pradesh has registered an impressive performance in implementing the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme (cycle-II) by achieving more energy savings in industries when compared to that of the first cycle.
The State has achieved 0.25 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) during the second cycle of the PAT scheme when compared to the 0.21 million tonnes of oil equivalent (2,384 million units) during the first cycle, according to official sources.
The Director General of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) congratulated the Energy and Industries Departments for the performance in the PAT scheme.
Webinar today
In an attempot to acknowledge the significant progress achieved by various industries in the country under the PAT Cycle-II, the Union Ministry of Power and the BEE are organising a webinar on March 1. Industry associations and senior officials of the respective Ministries will take part in the programme under the Chairmanship of Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh.
Mr. Singh will release a manual containing standard operating procedure (SoP) on PAT and the impact of energy efficiency activities undertaken in all the States in 2019-20.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath