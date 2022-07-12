 AP Sampark Kranthi gets AC first class coach

The South Central Railway(SCR) has announced that the Tirupati-H. Nizamuddin-Tirupati A.P. Sampark Kranthi Express would be augmented with a permanent additional AC First Class coach.

The facility will come into effect from August 1 and August 3 for the 12707 Tirupati – H. Nizamuddin and 12708 H. Nizamuddin – Tirupati trains respectively.