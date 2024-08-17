ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Rythu Sangham demands aid for farmers after groundnut crops submerge

Published - August 17, 2024 06:33 pm IST - KURNOOL

5,722 sacks were submerged in water due to untimely rain in the Adoni market, says the association’s District General Secretary G. Ramakrishna

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham on Saturday appealed to District Agriculture Department Officer P.L. Varalakshmi for immediate assistance to farmers whose groundnut crops submerged due to untimely rains in the Adoni market yard. The leaders convened with Ms. Varalakshmi at her office and presented a memorandum outlining the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Ramakrishna, District General Secretary of A.P. Rythu Sangham, said that 5,722 sacks were submerged in water on Friday, causing significant losses to the farmers. He urged the agriculture department to provide support to the affected farmers.

‘Lack of facilities’

He expressed dismay over the unavailability of tarpaulin sheets in the Adoni market and criticised the ‘indifference’ of the marketing department officials. He further claimed that farmers in the market lack basic facilities, despite the collection of cess from them.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the current market conditions allowed traders to collect an additional five kilograms for each quintal of groundnut, resulting in increased costs for the farmers. He demanded that the market department absorb the losses and compensate the farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Varalakshmi, on receiving the farmers’ representation, assured them a resolution. A.P. Rythu Sangham leaders warned of large-scale agitation if their demands were not met.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US