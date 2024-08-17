A.P. Rythu Sangham demands aid for farmers after groundnut crops submerge

Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham on Saturday appealed to District Agriculture Department Officer P.L. Varalakshmi for immediate assistance to farmers whose groundnut crops submerged due to untimely rains in the Adoni market yard. The leaders convened with Ms. Varalakshmi at her office and presented a memorandum outlining the situation.

G. Ramakrishna, District General Secretary of A.P. Rythu Sangham, said that 5,722 sacks were submerged in water on Friday, causing significant losses to the farmers. He urged the agriculture department to provide support to the affected farmers.

‘Lack of facilities’

He expressed dismay over the unavailability of tarpaulin sheets in the Adoni market and criticised the ‘indifference’ of the marketing department officials. He further claimed that farmers in the market lack basic facilities, despite the collection of cess from them.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the current market conditions allowed traders to collect an additional five kilograms for each quintal of groundnut, resulting in increased costs for the farmers. He demanded that the market department absorb the losses and compensate the farmers.

Ms. Varalakshmi, on receiving the farmers’ representation, assured them a resolution. A.P. Rythu Sangham leaders warned of large-scale agitation if their demands were not met.

