GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AP Rythu Coolie Sangham demands R&R package for all Polavaram project displaced families

The three-day conference resolved to take up the issues of Polavaram victims, frame an MSP Act, stop privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and complete all pending irrigation projects in the State

Published - June 17, 2024 08:39 pm IST - ELURU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Newly elected state president of the AP Rythu Coolie Sangham, S. Jhansi, speaking on ‘Forest Rights - Rehabilitation’, in Eluru on Monday.

Newly elected state president of the AP Rythu Coolie Sangham, S. Jhansi, speaking on ‘Forest Rights - Rehabilitation’, in Eluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Coolie Sangham have demanded the Centre and the State governments provide the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package to all the Polavaram Project-Displaced Families (PDF) immediately.

Speaking at the valedictory programme of the three-day State conference of the Sangham here on Monday, June 17, its state president, Simhadri Jhansi, said that thousands of families lost their livelihoods due to the Polavaram project, and many tribals have turned into labourers.

The consecutive governments have forced the people in the affected habitations to vacate, and there were no facilities in the newly constructed R&R colonies,” Ms. Jhansi alleged.

The three-day conference resolved to solve the problems of the Polavaram victims, frame the MSP Act, stop the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, complete all pending irrigation projects in the State, abolish the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, set up agri-based industries to prevent migration of people from villages and other issues, said sangham’s newly elected state secretary Dantuluri Varma.

Leaders from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and other States attended the conferences.

New committee

The new State committee of the AP Rythu Coolie Sangham elected during the conference include S. Jhansi (president,) D. Varma (secretary), and 22 other members, said the sangham leaders.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / unions / Agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.