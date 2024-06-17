AP Rythu Coolie Sangham demands R&R package for all Polavaram project displaced families

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Coolie Sangham have demanded the Centre and the State governments provide the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package to all the Polavaram Project-Displaced Families (PDF) immediately.

Speaking at the valedictory programme of the three-day State conference of the Sangham here on Monday, June 17, its state president, Simhadri Jhansi, said that thousands of families lost their livelihoods due to the Polavaram project, and many tribals have turned into labourers.

The consecutive governments have forced the people in the affected habitations to vacate, and there were no facilities in the newly constructed R&R colonies,” Ms. Jhansi alleged.

The three-day conference resolved to solve the problems of the Polavaram victims, frame the MSP Act, stop the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, complete all pending irrigation projects in the State, abolish the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, set up agri-based industries to prevent migration of people from villages and other issues, said sangham’s newly elected state secretary Dantuluri Varma.

Leaders from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and other States attended the conferences.

New committee

The new State committee of the AP Rythu Coolie Sangham elected during the conference include S. Jhansi (president,) D. Varma (secretary), and 22 other members, said the sangham leaders.