January 11, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - GUNTUR

The Revenue Services Association has opposed the State government’s decision to make the newly introduced facial recognition attendance system mandatory for all its employees.

The association leaders, objecting to the move, highlighted their several objections, including the lack of technology and infrastructure required to implement the new system.

They raise the issue of weak or complete lack of mobile networks in the rural and interior areas where most government employees work and say that the new app-based attendance system would be difficult for the employees to access.

Security and privacy concerns

They also expressed security and privacy concerns regarding the new system..

Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, President of the AP Revenue Services Association, says that the employees are required to give access to the data of their mobile phones for the App-based attendance system. He expressed worry that the employees’ photos, contact list and other personal files on their mobiles are at risk of exposure and misuse and observed that it is an infringement on their personal lives.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that their Association could not understand the rationale behind the facial recognition attendance system.

Biometric attendance

He pointed out that the same government had introduced biometric attendance in the past and spent a lot of money to buy the infrastructure for it, and now, it is asking the employees to download the new mobile application for the same.

Mr. Venkateswarlu added, “The government has to provide mobiles to all its employees if it wants them to stick to the facial recognition attendance system. Otherwise, we will not accept it. Not at the cost of our privacy and security.”

Field staff in quandary

He also raised the issue of the field staff, who constitute more than 60 percent of the government staff and work for more than eight hours a day, unlike the administration staff who work between 10 am. to 5 pm.

He said that the State government had not made any provision or alternative for the field staff, who work odd hours, to mark their attendance.

In addition, more than 4 lakh employees have been drawing salaries anywhere between ₹10,000 to ₹25,000, and it would be unfair to ask them to buy a smartphone only to suit the new attendance system, Mr. Venkateswarlu said.