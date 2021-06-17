A.P. responds positively to TS plea for support to school infra project

VIJAYAWADA

17 June 2021 23:31 IST

It seeks NOC for using software developed by TCS for Nadu-Nedu programme

The Telangana government has sought the support of Andhra Pradesh for implementing a school infrastructure development project on the lines of A.P’s flagship scheme ‘Nadu - Nedu’.

On learning that the A.P. government has developed an end-to-end encrypted software with the help of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for its school revamp project, Telangana Education Department Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania has written a letter to A.P. Principal Secretary (Education) B. Rajasekhar seeking a no-objection certificate for utilising the software as it is designed and customised to meet the needs of A.P.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has responded to it positively and instructed the officials concerned to do the needful.

Mana Badi review

Meanwhile, in a review meeting on Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan for implementation of the new education policy while assuring that neither a single employee would be laid off from schools nor would it result in the closure of anganwadi centres.

He said there should be two types of schools, of which one consisting of Pre-Primary (PP)-1, PP-2, preparatory class and Classes 1 and 2 should be within one km distance to the students and the other having Classes 3 to 10 within three-km reach.

He stated that the purpose of the new policy was to keep the teacher - student ratio at a rational level. The aim was to provide quality education, quality teaching and quality infrastructure as per the National Education Plan, he told the officials.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government was looking forward to English medium teaching and it was striving to provide quality education.

Foundation schools

The Chief Minister ordered that the infrastructure works in anganwadi centres under Nadu-Nedu should be completed in two years, and pointed out that the concept of foundation schools was introduced by the Central government and it was to be followed by all the States.

He stressed the need to improve the facilities in laboratories and libraries in schools and provide better Internet facilities.

The officials told the Chief Minister that the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu would begin on July 1.

Ministers A. Suresh (education) and T. Vanitha (women and child welfare) and Principal Secretaries B. Rajashekar (school education) and A.R. Anuradha (women and child welfare) were among those present.