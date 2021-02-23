A.P. reports zero COVID deaths for third day in a row

VIJAYAWADA

23 February 2021 00:02 IST

41 new cases identified in 24 hours; active cases come down to 590

The State reported zero coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours ending on Monday morning, for the third day in a row.

However, 41 new infections were reported, taking the cumulative tally to 8,89,339. The toll and death rate remains at 7,167 and 0.81% respectively.

With 71 recoveries during the period, the active case count came down to 590, while the number of recoveries increased to 8,81,582 with a recovery rate of 99.13%.

More than half of the active cases were reported in four districts in the State, with Krishna topping the chart with 89 cases.

It was followed by Chittoor (87), East Godavari (77) and Kadapa (63).

Vizianagaram is the only district with single-digit active case (6).

Single-day tally

Meanwhile, only 18,257 samples were tested in the past day and their positivity rate was put at 0.22%. The overall positivity rate of the 1.374 crore samples tested so far was 6.47%.

Chittoor district continued to report the highest single-day tally with 10 new infections in the past day.

It was followed by East Godavari (7), Nellore (6), West Godavari (4), Srikakulam (4), Guntur (3), Visakhapatnam (2), Kurnool (2), Krishna (1), Kadapa (1) and Anantapur (1).

Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported no new cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,404), West Godavari (94,310), Chittoor (87,326), Guntur (75,665), Anantapur (67,722), Nellore (62,440), Prakasam (62,198), Kurnool (60,860), Visakhapatnam (59,972), Kadapa (55,342), Krishna (48,873), Srikakulam (46,180) and Vizianagaram (41,152).