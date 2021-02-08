A.P. reports zero COVID deaths, 73 new infections

Guntur district records the highest single-day tally of 15

The State reported no coronavirus death and 73 new infections in 24 hours ending on Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 8,88,423. The toll remains at 7,159 with a death rate of 0.81%.

The number of active cases came down to 1,003 as 82 patients recovered in the past day. The total number of recoveries stood at 8,80,261, with a recovery rate of 99.08%.

As many as 33,980 samples were tested in the past day, with a positivity rate of 0.21%. The overall positivity rate of 1.334 crores samples was put at 6.65%. Guntur reported 15 cases, the highest single-day tally among the districts. It was followed by Chittoor (14), Krishna (12), Nellore (8), Visakhapatnam (8), Anantapur (3), East Godavari (3), Kurnool (3), Srikakulam (3), Kadapa (2), Prakasam (1) and Vizianagaram (1). West Godavari reported no new infection.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,317), West Godavari (94,259), Chittoor (87,125), Guntur (75,572), Anantapur (67,676), Nellore (62, 363), Prakasam (62,185), Kurnool (60,834), Visakhapatnam (59,857), Kadapa (55,283), Krishna (48,766), Srikakulam (46,147), Vizianagaram (41,144).