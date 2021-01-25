A.P. reports zero COVID deaths, 158 new cases in 24 hours

West Godavari logs 24 infections, the highest among the districts

The State reported zero coronavirus deaths and 158 new infections in 24 hours, ending on Sunday morning. With the new cases, the cumulative tally went up to 8,87,010, with a recovery rate of 99.03%.

With a total of 7,147 deaths, the death rate remained at 0.81% and the number of recoveries increased to 8,78,387. In the past day, 155 patients recovered and the number of active cases in the State was put at 1,476. After a long, the number of recoveries was less than the number of new cases.

In the past day, 44,382 samples were tested for the infection and only 0.36% of them were confirmed positive.

The overall positivity rate of the 1.28 crore samples that have been tested so far came down to 6.89%.

Meanwhile, West Godavari reported 24 new infections, the highest single-day tally among the districts. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (22), Krishna (20), Chittoor (16), Guntur (15), East Godavari (14) and Anantapur (10). The remaining six districts reported single-digit infections. They include Prakasam (9), Nellore (8), Srikakulam (8), Kurnool (6), Kadapa (4) and Vizianagaram (2).

Krishna and Guntur districts contribute 30% of the total active cases in the State. Krishna has 252 active cases, while Guntur has 191. Six districts have more than 100 active cases while Vizianagaram has the lowest of 34.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,176), West Godavari (94,184), Chittoor (86,944), Guntur (75,398), Anantapur (67,614), Nellore (62,289), Prakasam (62,159), Kurnool (60,776), Visakhapatnam (59,642), Kadapa (55,216), Krishna (48,490), Srikakulam (46,099) and Vizianagaram (41,128).