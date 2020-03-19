Andhra Pradesh reports second COVID-19 positive case

Even as the Government of Andhra Pradesh ordered social distancing measures and shutting all educational institutions and hostels to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a second positive case has been confirmed by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare (HM&FW) Department.

According to a bulletin issued by it on Thursday morning, a person belonging to Prakasam district has tested positive, from among 13 identified in the district with COVID-19 symptoms.

First positive patient recovers

The first Coronavirus positive case was reported from Nellore district a few days ago, and the person, who returned from Italy, has since recovered.

Special Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy stated in the latest bulletin that so far a total of 883 persons have been identified for observation. While 254 have completed the observation, three are in home isolation, and four admitted to different hospitals. Of the 109 samples tested till date, two turned positive, and the result of 13 samples is awaited.