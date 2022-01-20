AP reports pandemic’s highest daily test positivity rate

5 deaths, 12,615 new cases reported in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported its highest ever daily COVID-19 test positivity rate of 26.60% as 47,420 samples were tested during the past day.

In the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, the State reported five deaths and 12,615 fresh cases, the highest in the past 232 days.

When the State reported the biggest daily tally of 24,171 on May 16, the test positivity rate of the 0.94 lakh samples was 25.56%.

During the first wave, the highest daily test positivity rate was about 18%.

The daily infections and positivity rate increased rapidly from January 1. During the past 20 days, 6.84 lakh samples were tested and 9.18% (62,911 cases) of them turned positive.

The cumulative tally of cases increased to 21,40,056 and the toll reached 14,527. The total active cases increased to 53,861. Visakhapatnam district has 11,088 active cases while Chittoor has 9,888 accounting for 39% of the State’s active cases.

The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,71,658 and 96.80%. During the past day, 3,674 patients have recovered.

Visakhapatnam reported three deaths in the past day while Chittoor and Nellore reported one death each.

Steady rise

Chittoor reported over 2,000 fresh cases for the first time in months and four other districts reported over a thousand fresh cases each.

Chittoor reported 2,338 infections in the past day. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (2,117), Guntur (1,066), Vizianagaram (1,039), Nellore (1,012), Anantapur (951), Kurnool (884), Prakasam (853), Kadapa (685), East Godavari (627), Srikakulam (464), Krishna (363) and West Godavari (216).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,99,171), Chittoor (2,61,800), Guntur (1,84,730), West Godavari (1,81,461), Visakhapatnam (1,71,130), Anantapur (1,62,509), Nellore (1,51,372), Prakasam (1,41,875), Kurnool (1,27,037), Srikakulam (1,26,965), Krishna (1,23,788), Kadapa (1,18,824) and Vizianagaram (86,499).