A.P. reports one of the lowest deaths

Tally inches close to 8-lakh mark; only one district reports more than two deaths

The State’s COVID tally inched close to the eight-lakh mark as 3,620 new infections were reported in 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

During the same period, the State saw only 16 deaths which was one of the lowest daily death tolls reported in months. The overall toll increased to 6,524 and the death rate remains at 0.82%. The overall tally stood at 7,96,919.

Meanwhile, 3,723 patients recovered and the recovery rate increased to 95.13% with a total of 7,58,138 recoveries so far. Currently, 32,257 patients are undergoing treatment.

Tests

As many as 76,726 samples were tested in the past day with a test positivity rate of 4.72%. So far, 73.47 lakh samples were tested and the overall test positivity rate was at 10.85%. The tests per million ratio also increased to 1.37 lakh and the cases per million increased 14,924.

Only West Godavari reported more than 500 and the highest number of new infections, while Kurnool continued to report less than 100 new cases.

Four districts reported no new deaths and all others expect one reported two or less new deaths.

The district-wise new infections and deaths are as follows: West Godavari (631 and 1), East Godavari (492 and 2), Chittoor (412 and 2), Guntur (385 and 4), Krishna (370 and 2), Prakasam (311 and 2), Kadapa (212 and 1), Anantapur (196 and 1), Visakhapatnam (171 and 1), Nellore (126 and 0), Srikakulam (12 and 0), Vizianagaram (122 and 0) and Kurnool (66 and 0).

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,12,186), West Godavari (81,252), Chittoor (75,343), Guntur (63,849), Anantapur (63,307), Kurnool (59,027), Nellore (58,668), Prakasam (57,636),Visakhapatnam (54,475), Kadapa (50,586), Srikakulam (43,136), Vizianagaram (38,573), and Krishna (35,986).

Expect Krishna, recovery rate of all the districts was more than 90% and death rate was less than 1%. Chitoor’s death rate was 1%.