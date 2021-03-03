A.P. reports one new COVID death

VIJAYAWADA

03 March 2021 21:21 IST

Chittoor district reports highest number of new infections

Andhra Pradesh reported one more COVID-19 death and 135 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The gradual rise in the number of new infections daily was continuing and the past day’s tally was highest in the past one month.

The number of active cases increased to 826 and 82 patients have recovered in the past day. The total number of recoveries increased to 8,82,219 and the tally also increased to 8,90,215.

The toll reached 7,170 with a death rate of 0.81%. The new death was reported in the Chittoor district. As many as 36,970 samples with a positivity rate of 0.38% were tested in the past day. So far, 1.404 crore samples were tested.

Continuing to witness a spike in new cases, Chittoor reported 31 infections in the past day. Visakhapatnam also reported a spike of 23 new infections. They were followed by Krishna with 15 cases, Srikakulam 12, Anantapur 11 and Kurnool with 10 cases.

Prakasam reported no new infection, while the remaining districts reported single-digit new infections. They include Guntur (9), East Godavari (8), Kadapa (5), Nellore (5), West Godavari (5) and Vizianagaram (1).

The district-wise tallies are: East Godavari (1,24,476), West Godavari (94,349), Chittoor (87,557), Guntur (75,756), Anantapur (67,781), Nellore (62,491), Prakasam (62,206), Kurnool (60,899), Visakhapatnam (60,060), Kadapa (55,393), Krishna (48,945), Srikakulam (46,242) and Vizianagaram (41,165).