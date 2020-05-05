Andhra Pradesh reports one more COVID-19 death and 67 fresh positive cases

The State has reported one more COVID-19 death and 67 fresh positive cases including those of 14 natives of Gujarat who were tested positive in Anantapur.

The tally has gone up to 1,717 and 65 patients have recovered leaving 1094 active patients. So far, 589 persons have recovered from the disease and 34 persons have succumbed to it, as per the latest bulletin by the Health Department. The new death was reported in Krishna district.

Kurnool crosses 500-mark

Kurnool district crossed the 500-mark with 25 new cases and reached a tally of 516 cases continuing to be one of the worst affected districts with over 392 active cases.

Another worst-hit district Guntur reported 13 new cases, and it is followed by Krishna with eight fresh cases, Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam with two new cases each and Nellore with one new case.

Visitors from Gujarat test positive

Besides, in Anantapur 14 persons from Gujarat who were on a temporary visit to the district tested positive, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the State has tested 8,263 samples during the past day and so far 1.33 lakh samples were tested.

So far, Kurnool reported 516 cases, Guntur reported 351, and Krishna reported 286 cases. The three districts combined account for 67 per centof the total cases. The remaining cases were detected in Nellore (92), Kadapa (89), Chittoor (82), Anantapur (80), Prakasam (61), West Godavari (59), East Godavari (45), Visakhapatnam (37) and Srikakulam (5). The 14 other cases detected in Anantapur would be accounted in Gujarat’s tally, officials said.