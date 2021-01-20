A.P. reports one death and 179 new infections

VIJAYAWADA

20 January 2021 00:37 IST

The overall positivity rate comes down to 7.01%

Andhra Pradesh reported one COVID-19 death and 179 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the toll to 7,142 and the tally to 8,86,245.

The number of recoveries increased to 8,77,443 with 231 patients recovering during the period. The recovery rate reached 99.01%. The number of active cases was put at 1,660.

The overall positivity rate of the 1.264 crore samples tested so far came down to 7.01%. In the last one day, 39,099 samples were tested.

The lone death was reported in Guntur district. Chittoor district reported the highest single-day tally of 40 cases. It was followed by Krishna (35), Guntur (24), Visakhapatnam (18), East Godavari (15), Kurnool (11), Kadapa (9), West Godavari (9), Srikakulam (6), Anantapur (4), Prakasam (4), Nellore (3) and Vizianagaram (1).

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,085), West Godavari (94,114), Chittoor (86,840), Guntur (75,319), Anantapur (67,562), Nellore (62,265), Prakasam (62,125), Kurnool (60,744), Visakhapatnam (59,551), Kadapa (55,186), Krishna (48,376), Srikakulam (46,075) and Vizianagaram (41,108).

Of the total active cases, nearly 80% were present in seven districts – Krishna (266), Guntur (260), East Godavari (193), Kadapa (184), Nellore (141), Chittoor (138) and Visakhapatnam (138).