A.P. reports one death, 182 fresh COVID-19 cases

Active cases come down to 5,985; no fresh infections in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

The State reported one more death and 182 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The lone death was reported in Chittoor district.

The cumulative tally and toll increased to 23,16,467 and 14,714 respectively. The death rate was at 0.64% and the recovery rate increased to 99.11%. The number of recoveries also increased to 22,95,768 as 950 patients recovered in the past day. The active cases tally came down to 5,985.

East Godavari reported 70 infections in the past day. It was followed by Krishna (24), Guntur (15), Nellore (15), Prakasam (15), West Godavari (15), Chittoor (12), Kadapa (8), Visakhapatnam (4), Anantapur (3) and Kurnool (1). Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported no fresh cases.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,16,097), Chittoor (2,72,190), Guntur (2,02,859), West Godavari (1,92,957), Visakhapatnam (1,90,659), Anantapur (1,77,073), Nellore (1,64,246), Prakasam (1,55,752), Kurnool (1,44,214), Krishna (1,36,615), Kadapa (1,34,790), Srikakulam (1,33,912) and Vizianagaram (92,208).