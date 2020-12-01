A.P. reports lowest single-day tally in five months

VIJAYAWADA

01 December 2020 00:24 IST

All districts report less than 100 COVID cases

The State reported 381 new COVID infections, the lowest single-day tally in over five months, and four new deaths in 24 hours ending Monday morning.

The lowest number of infections could be attributed to the decreasing positivity rate and also decreasing the number of tests per day.

In the past day, only 40,728 tests, which is close to half of the State's testing capacity, were conducted. Their positivity rate was, however, the lowest in the past six months at 0.94. The overall positivity rate also slightly came down to 8.63%.

The infection tally stands at 8,68,064 and the death toll was 6,992. The number of active cases came down to 7,840 as 934 patients recovered in the past day. The overall recoveries stand at 8,53,232 and the recovery rate was 98.29%.

New cases

Anantapur, Krishna, Chittoor and Visakhpatnam reported one new death each while the remaining districts saw no new deaths.

All the districts reported less than 100 new infections. The district-wise new infections are as follows: West Godavari (74), Krishna (70), East Godavari (45), Guntur (35), Chittoor (31), Kadapa (26), Anantapur (21), Vizianagaram (20), Nellore (19), Kurnool (12), Visakhpatnam (11), Srikakulam (10) and Prakasam (7).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,22,291), West Godavari (92,442), Chittoor (83,674), Guntur (72,882), Anantapur (66,691), Prakasam (61,453), Nellore (61,424), Kurnool (60,235), Visakhapatnam (58,163), Kadapa (54,352), Srikakulam (45,461), Krishna (45,412) and Vizianagaram (40,689).