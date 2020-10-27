A.P. reports less than 3,000 new cases

VIJAYAWADA

27 October 2020 23:09 IST

Only three districts report more than 400 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,901 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning taking the tally to 8,11,825. The death toll increased to 6,625 while the death rate remains at 0.82%.

Moreover, 4,352 patients have recovered and the number of the active case further came down to 27,300.

Kurnool, Vizianagaram and Nellore together have only 1,126 active cases as of Tuesday while other districts have not less than 1,000 active cases. So far, 7,77,900 patients have recovered and the recovery rate stands at 95.82%.

The daily test positivity rate was 3.88% for the 74,757 samples tested in the past day, and the overall positivity rate of 76.96 lakh tests was 10.55%. The tests per million ratio was close to 1.5 lakh as it reached 1.44 lakh.

Meanwhile, three districts reported more than 400 new cases, while West Godavari reported the highest. Kadapa reported the highest number of deaths in the past day.

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows; West Godavari (555 and 1), East Godavari (464 and 2), Krishna (411 and 3), Guntur (385 and 1), Chittoor (272 and 3), Prakasam (153 and 2), Anantapur (153 and 1), Kadapa (127 and 4), Visakhapatnam (106 and 1), Nellore (76 and 0), Srikakulam (73 and 0), Vizianagaram (71 and 0) and Kurnool (55 and 1).

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,14,137), West Godavari (83,779), Chittoor (77,121), Guntur (65,731), Anantapur (63,872), Kurnool (59,341), Nellore (59,158), Prakasam (58,816), Visakhapatnam (55,315), Kadapa (51,379), Srikakulam (43,624), Vizianagaram (39,024) and Krishna (37,633).

Recovery rate

Recovery rate in Nellore, Vizianagaram and Kurnool was more than 98% and that in Anantapur was 97%.

While others have a recovery rate of more than 93% only Krishna has less 90% and the lowest recovery rate of 89.73%.