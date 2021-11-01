A.P. reports four deaths, 385 COVID-19 infections

VIJAYAWADA

01 November 2021 00:34 IST

Four districts have fewer than 100 active cases each

The State reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 and 385 infections in the 24 hours, ending Sunday morning.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,373 and 20,66,450 respectively, with a death rate of 0.69% and recovery rate of 99.09%.

During the past day, 675 patients have recovered and the number of recoveries increased to 20,47,722. The test positivity rate of the 39,848 samples tested in the past day was put at 0.96% and that of the 2.95 crore samples tested was 7%. The number active cases came down to 4,355. No district has more than 1,000 active cases and four districts including Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Vizianagaram have fewer than 100 active cases each.

Chittoor, Krishna, Nellore and Vizianagaram districts reported one death each. East Godavari reported 87 cases, followed by Chittoor (64), Krishna (46), West Godavari (40), Nellore (34), Guntur (33), Visakhapatnam (27), Srikakulam (19), Kadapa (12), Vizianagaram (7), Kurnool (6), Prakasam (6) and Anantapur (4).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,93,836), Chittoor (2,46,935), West Godavari (1,79,077), Guntur (1,78,068), Anantapur (1,57,843), Visakhapatnam (1,57,737), Nellore (1,46,388), Prakasam (1,38,482), Kurnool ( 1,24,142), Srikakulam (1,23,109), Krishna (1,19,348), Kadapa (1,15,623) and Vizianagaram (82,967).