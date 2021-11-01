Andhra Pradesh

A.P. reports four deaths, 385 COVID-19 infections

The State reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 and 385 infections in the 24 hours, ending Sunday morning.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,373 and 20,66,450 respectively, with a death rate of 0.69% and recovery rate of 99.09%.

During the past day, 675 patients have recovered and the number of recoveries increased to 20,47,722. The test positivity rate of the 39,848 samples tested in the past day was put at 0.96% and that of the 2.95 crore samples tested was 7%. The number active cases came down to 4,355. No district has more than 1,000 active cases and four districts including Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Vizianagaram have fewer than 100 active cases each.

Chittoor, Krishna, Nellore and Vizianagaram districts reported one death each. East Godavari reported 87 cases, followed by Chittoor (64), Krishna (46), West Godavari (40), Nellore (34), Guntur (33), Visakhapatnam (27), Srikakulam (19), Kadapa (12), Vizianagaram (7), Kurnool (6), Prakasam (6) and Anantapur (4).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,93,836), Chittoor (2,46,935), West Godavari (1,79,077), Guntur (1,78,068), Anantapur (1,57,843), Visakhapatnam (1,57,737), Nellore (1,46,388), Prakasam (1,38,482), Kurnool ( 1,24,142), Srikakulam (1,23,109), Krishna (1,19,348), Kadapa (1,15,623) and Vizianagaram (82,967).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2021 12:35:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-reports-four-deaths-385-covid-19-infections/article37275974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY