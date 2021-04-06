A.P. reports five more deaths, 1,326 new COVID-19 cases

Over 81% of the infections recorded from five districts

The State reported five more coronavirus deaths and 1,326 new infections in the 24 hours ending on Monday morning. The tally increased to 9,09,002 and the toll reached 7,244, with a recovery rate of 98.02% and death rate of 0.80% respectively.

With 911 patients recovering in the said period, the number of active cases stood at 10,710. The total number of recoveries stood at 8,91,048.

Only, 30, 678 samples were tested in the past day with a positivity rate of 4.32%. So far, 1.523 crore samples have been tested, with a positivity rate of 5.96%.

Krishna district, which has the highest death rate of 1.34% in the State, reported two more deaths in the past day, taking its toll to 685. Anantapur, Chittoor and Guntur reported one death each.

Over 81% of the total new infections were reported from five districts that remain the hotspots during the second wave. Chittoor reported 282 new infections, the highest among districts, was followed by Guntur (271), Visakhapatnam (222), Nellore (171) and Krishna (138). Other districts that reported fewer cases including Prakasam (54), Srikakulam (52), Kurnool (50), Kadapa (31), East Godavari (29), Anantapur (23), Vizianagaram (2) and West Godavari (1).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,25,473),West Godavari (94,581), Chittoor (91,121), Guntur (79,334), Anantapur (68,627), Nellore (63,777), Prakasam (62,863), Visakhapatnam (62,731), Kurnool (61,891), Kadapa (56,062), Krishna (51,201), Srikakulam (46,957) and Vizianagaram (41,489).