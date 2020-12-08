A.P. reports five deaths, 361 new cases

A child submitting a sample at a mobile COVID testing centre as a worker is sanitising the premises, in Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA

08 December 2020 02:02 IST

All districts, except for Guntur, record less than 50 infections in 24 hours

The State reported five more coronavirus deaths and 361 new infections in the past 24 hours ending Monday morning. It was the lowest single-day tally in the past five and a half months.

The cumulative tally increased to 8,72,288 and the toll reached 7,038 with a death rate of 0.81%. Only 43,006 samples were tested in the past day and their positivity rate was 0.73%, the lowest single-day positivity rate in over the last six months.

Advertising

Advertising

Recovery rate

The recovery rate increased to 98.55% with a total of 8,59,624 recoveries including the 595 in the past day. As many as 5,626 patients are undergoing treatment in the State at present. The overall positivity rate of 1.045 crore samples tested was 8.34%.

Krishna district reported two new deaths in a day and was followed by Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam which reported one death each in the past day.

Guntur reported highest single-day tally of 87 cases while the remaining districts reported less than 50 infections in the past day. They include Kadapa (36), Krishna (36), East Godavari (35), Chittoor (32), Nellore (25), West Godavari (15), Srikakulam (13), Visakhapatnam (12), Anantapur (9), Prakasam (9), Kurnool (4) and Vizianagaram (3).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,22,685), West Godavari (92,961), Chittoor (84,298), Guntur (73,484),Anantapur (66,871), Prakasam (61,638), Nellore (61,635), Kurnool (60,299), Visakhapatnam (58,450), Kadapa (54,545), Krishna (46,157), Srikakulam (45,583) and Vizianagaram (40,787).