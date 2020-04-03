First COVID-19 death reported from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government has reported the State's first death due to COVID-19 on Friday.

The deceased was 55 years old and hailed from Kummaripalem on the city’s outskirts.

Comorbidity?

According to a bulletin issued by A. Srikanth, nodal officer for COVID-19 containment, Mr. Subhani was admitted to the Government Hospital in Vijayawada at 11.30 a.m. on March 30 after he complained of chest pain, diabetes and hypertension. He breathed his last within an hour.

Mr. Subhani was suspected to have contracted the disease from his son who had returned from Delhi on March 17 and subsequently tested COVID-19 positive.

29 more sent to quarantine

As many as 29 persons who were in contact with the father-son duo were identified and sent to quarantine.

The travel history of the son has been furnished to the Central government.