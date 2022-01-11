A.P. reports about 1,000 new COVID cases

VIJAYAWADA

11 January 2022 01:00 IST

No death recorded; highest daily positivity rate in 78 days

The State reported 984 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. No death was reported during the same period.

Though only 24,280 samples were tested in the past day, the test positivity rate of these samples was 4.05%, which was the highest daily positivity rate in the 193 days.

The cumulative tally of cases increased to 20,82,843 while the toll remains at 14,505.

The number of active cases also crossed 5,000 and reached 5,606 for the first time in 78 days, while 152 patients recovered in the past day.

The active cases tally increased five times in about the past 11 days. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,62,732 and 99.03%.

Chittoor has been witnessing a continuous spike in infections. It reported 244 fresh cases, while Visakhapatnam reported 151 and East Godavari district 117.

All other districts reported only two and single-digit infections.

They include Nellore (81), Vizianagaram (75), Guntur (73), Anantapur (65), Krishna (55), Srikakulam (47), Prakasam (33), Kadapa (26), Kurnool (15) and West Godavari (2).

Nearly half of the active cases are in three districts of Chittoor (1,110), Visakhapatnam (1,057) and Krishna (627), which have been witnessing a daily spike in infections.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,95,602), Chittoor (2,49,906), West Godavari (1,80,293), Guntur (1,79,821), Visakhapatnam (1,59,969), Anantapur (1,58,663), Nellore (1,47,549), Prakasam (1,38,953), Kurnool (1,24,352), Srikakulam (1,23,943), Krishna (1,21,318), Kadapa (1,16,138) and Vizianagaram (83,441).