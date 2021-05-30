A.P. reports 94 COVID deaths, 13,400 new infections in a day

Total number of recoveries crosses the 15-lakh mark

The State reported 94 deaths due to coronavirus and 13,400 infections in 24 hours ending on Sunday morning. The total fatalities reached 10,832 while the cumulative tally increased to 16,85,142. With 21,133 new recoveries in the past day, the count went up 15,08,515.

The recovery rate also increased to 89.52%, while the number of active cases in the State was put at 1,65,795. The daily positivity rate of 84,232 samples tested in the past day was 15.91%, the lowest in the past one month.

The gradual decline in the daily positivity rate is indicating a drop in the incidence of infections in the State. The overall positivity rate of the 1.91 crore samples tested so far remained at 8.79%.

No respite for Chittoor

Meanwhile, Chittoor reported 14 more deaths, the highest among the districts. It was followed by Prakasam and West Godavari which reported nine fatalities each, while Anantapur, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported eight deaths each.

Krishna and Vizianagaram districts reported six deaths each and Kurnool and Nellore reported five deaths each. Similarly, Guntur and Kadapa reported four deaths each.

East Godavari reported 2,598 new infections, the highest among the districts. It was followed by Chittoor (1,971), Anantapur (1,215) and Visakhapatnam (1,054). All the other districts reported less than a thousand new infections. They include West Godavari (968), Krishna (858), Guntur (848), Prakasam (838), Kurnool (712), Kadapa (701), Nellore (652), Srikakulam (623) and Vizianagaram (362).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,23,713), Chittoor (1,89,806), Guntur (1,49,130), West Godavari (1,40,511), Anantapur (1,37,754), Visakhapatnam (1,36,621), Nellore (1,17,679), Kurnool (1,14,716), Srikakulam (1,08,753), Prakasam (1,06,761), Kadapa (94,410), Krishna (88,331) and Vizianagaram (74,062).