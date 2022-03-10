A.P. reports 88 new COVID-19 cases

The State reported 88 COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. No deaths were reported during the period and also during the past nine days.

The cumulative tally increased to 23,18,705, while the toll remained at 14,729.

The number of recoveries and recovery rate increased to 23,03,227 and 99.33% respectively. The daily test positivity rate of the 12,208 samples tested was 0.72%.

Anantapur reported a spike in the number of infections with 28 new cases. It was followed by Prakasam (12), Chittoor (8), East Godavari (8), Guntur (8), Nellore (6), Kadapa (5), West Godavari (3), Krishna (3), Kurnool (3), Visakhapatnam (3) and Srikakulam (1). Vizianagaram reported no fresh case.