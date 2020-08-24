A.P. reports 86 deaths, 8,601 positive cases in 24 hours

Tally in East Godavri crosses 50,000; six other districts have over 30,000 cases now

The State has reported 86 deaths of coronavirus patients and 8,601 new infections in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, taking the toll to 3,368 and the tally to 3,61,712.

However, the recovery rate further increased to 74.32% with a total of 2,68,828 recoveries including the 8,741 new ones during the period. At present, there are 89,516 active cases in the State, while the death rate stands at 0.93%.

Sample testing

Till date, 32.92 lakh samples have been tested including the 54,563 tests conducted in the last 24 hours and the overall positivity rate of tests increased to 10.99%.

Meanwhile, the tally of infections in East Godavari district crossed the 50,000-mark and reached 50,686, which is 14% of the State’s tally.

The infection count in three other districts— Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Chittoor— crossed the 30,000-mark on Monday. So far, six districts have reported more than 30,000 cases and Kurnool is close to reach 40,000 cases. Krishna is the only district with less than 15,000 cases.

Virus spread

Nellore and Prakasam reported 10 deaths each in the past day while East Godavari reported the highest number of new infections.

The new cases and deaths in districts are as follows: East Godavari (1441 cases, 9 deaths), Nellore (965, 10), Anantapur (933,6), Visakhapatnam (911,7), Kadapa (639,8), Prakasam (589,10), Vizianagaram (572,4), Chittoor (495,8), Srikakulam (485,7), Kurnool (484,2), Guntur (467,9), West Godavari (466,1) and Krishna (154,5).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (50,686), Kurnool (39,319), Anantapur (35,726), Guntur (30,859), Visakhapatnam (30,715), West Godavari (30,326), Chittoor (30,325), Nellore (23,326), Kadapa (21,162), Srikakulam (18,934), Prakasam (17,170), Vizianagaram (16,240), Krishna (14,029). Krishna district has only 14% cases active while Vizianagaram has 44% active cases.