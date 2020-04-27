COVID-19: 80 more positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

The State continues to witness a spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 positive cases with 80 new cases reported from six districts during the past 24 hours out of the 6,517 samples tested. This is the third time the State has reported 80 and more cases in the past five days. Further, 30 per cent of the total cases reported so far were detected during the same period.

With this, the State COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,177 and the death toll is 31 with no new deaths reported in the past two days. Four patients have recovered leaving 911 active cases.

Three districts account for 62.7%

Krishna district crossed the 200-mark with 33 fresh cases and the tally has gone up to 210, which is double the number of cases reported until three days ago. Guntur district has reported 23 fresh cases, while Kurnool reported 13 fresh cases and Nellore reported seven, West Godavari three, and Srikakulam reported one more fresh case.

Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna are the worst hit with 292, 237, and 210 cases respectively. The three districts account for 62.7 per cent of the total cases in the State.