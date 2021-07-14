A.P. reports 8 new COVID deaths

Recovery rate almost reaches 98%; active cases stand at 26,710

The State reported 18 new COVID deaths and 2,567 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning taking the death toll to 13,042 and cumulative tally to 19,26,988.

The daily positivity rate of the 81,763 samples tested in the past day was 3.14%, the highest in the past five days. The overall positivity rate of the 2.31 crore samples tested was 8.33%.

The recovery rate almost reached 98%. With 3,304 new recoveries and 18,87,236 total recoveries, the recovery rate increased to 97.94% while 26,710 COVID cases were active. The death rate was at 0.68%.

New deaths and cases

Five districts reported no new death in the past day, while Guntur reported four, Chittoor and Nellore reported three each, East Godavari, Prakasam and West Godavari reported two each and Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam reported one each.

East Godavari reported 356 new infections. It was followed by Prakasam (351), Chittoor (300), West Godavari (279), Guntur (269), Krishna (269), Nellore (244), Visakhapatnam (199), Anantapur (81), Srikakulam (77), Kadapa (75), Vizanagaram (49) and Kurnool (18).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,70,638), Chittoor (2,25,142), West Godavari (1,66,085), Guntur (1,65,197), Anantapur (1,55,206), Visakhapatnam (1,50,281), Nellore (1,30,230), Prakasam (1,25,189), Kurnool (1,22,680), Srikakulam (1,19,596), Kadapa (1,08,371), Krishna (1,04,571) and Vizianagaram (80,907).