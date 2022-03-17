Andhra Pradesh reports 54 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12 to 14 years. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 17, 2022 21:53 IST

The number of active cases came down to 507 as 57 patients recovered in the past day. The test positivity rate of the 11,594 samples tested in the past day was put at 0.46%.