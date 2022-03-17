A.P. reports 54 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 54 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours, ending Thursday morning. No death was reported in the past day. The cumulative tally increased to 23,19,066, while the cumulative toll remained at 14,730.

The number of active cases came down to 507 as 57 patients recovered in the past day. The test positivity rate of the 11,594 samples tested in the past day was put at 0.46%.

A majority of the cases continued to be reported from Anantapur. In the past day, Anantapur reported 22 infections, followed by West Godavari (7), East Godavari (4), Kadapa (4), Visakhapatnam (4), Chittoor (3), Guntur (2), Nellore (2), Srikakulam (2), Vizianagaram (2), Krishna (1) and Prakasam (1). Kurnool district reported zero infections in the said period.