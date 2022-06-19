A.P. reports 43 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day

Number of active cases increases to 250

Andhra Pradesh reported 43 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The State has been witnessing a consistent rise in the number of infections reported daily. During the past five days 214 cases were reported.

The cumulative tally increased to 23,20,353 while the death toll remains at 14,731.

During the past day, 19 patients recovered taking the total recoveries to 23,05,372. The active cases’ tally increased to 250 for the first time in several weeks.