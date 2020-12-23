A.P. reports 402 COVID cases, four deaths in 24 hours

A man rides past a wall painting on COVID awareness in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

23 December 2020 01:41 IST

Chittoor witnesses the highest single-day spike of 86

The State has reported 402 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal increase from the 214 cases identified in the previous day. Four persons—two in Krishna and one each in Guntur and Kadapa districts—died during the period.

Chittoor district recorded the highest number of new cases at 86 and while Kurnool saw the lowest with five cases.

As many as 412 persons were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. The cumulative number of recovered cases is 8,68,279.

In total, 56,425 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number stood at 1,13,57,530. The total number of active cases is 3,978. The total number of positive cases in the State as on Tuesday reached 8,76,444.

The death toll touched 7,082, which includes the highest number of 838 in Chittoor district and the lowest (238) in Vizianagaram. The cumulative number of samples tested, tests per million and positivity rate are 1,13,57; 530, 2,12; 688 and 7.74 respectively.