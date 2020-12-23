A.P. reports 402 COVID cases, four deaths in 24 hours

The State has reported 402 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal increase from the 214 cases identified in the previous day. Four persons—two in Krishna and one each in Guntur and Kadapa districts—died during the period.
Chittoor district recorded the highest number of new cases at 86 and while Kurnool saw the lowest with five cases.
As many as 412 persons were discharged from hospitals upon recovery. The cumulative number of recovered cases is 8,68,279.
In total, 56,425 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number stood at 1,13,57,530. The total number of active cases is 3,978. The total number of positive cases in the State as on Tuesday reached 8,76,444.
The death toll touched 7,082, which includes the highest number of 838 in Chittoor district and the lowest (238) in Vizianagaram. The cumulative number of samples tested, tests per million and positivity rate are 1,13,57; 530, 2,12; 688 and 7.74 respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath