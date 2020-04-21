COVID-19: 35 fresh cases and two more dead in Andhra Pradesh

Worst hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in the State, Kurnool and Guntur districts continue to report fresh positive cases by the day. Two persons succumbed to the disease in Guntur taking the State’s toll to 22.

The State has reported 35 new cases during the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning, and 19 of them are from Kurnool (10), and Guntur (9).

Kadapa reported six fresh cases, while West Godavari reported four, Krishna and Anantapur districts reported three new cases each.

5,022 samples tested in a day

The total number of positive cases has gone up to 757, and four more persons recovered taking the active cases to 639. Meanwhile, for the second time the State has tested more than 5,000 samples in a day. As many as 5,022 samples were tested in 24 hours.

So far, Kurnool reported 184 cases and Guntur reported 158. They are followed by Krishna (83), Nellore (67), Chittoor (53), Kadapa (46), Prakasam (44), West Godavari (39), Anantapur (36), East Godavari (26), and Visakhapatnam (21).