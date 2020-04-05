Andhra Pradesh reports 34 new COVID-19 positive cases overnight

Two weeks into the lockdown, the number of positive COVID-19 cases have crossed the 200-mark across the State, with the addition of 34 new cases overnight. As of Sunday morning the total stands at 226 cases.

Kurnool district alone reported 23 new positive cases overnight and Chittoor reported seven new cases. Prakasam and Nellore reported two cases each.

Coastal region accounts for half

On the whole, Nellore district reported 34 cases so far. It is followed by Guntur (30), Krishna (28), Kurnool (27), Prakasam (23), Kadapa (23), Chittoor (17), Visakhapatnam (15), West Godavari (15), East Godavari (11) and Ananthapur (3). Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have reported no cases so far.

Half the cases were reported from four districts Nellore, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam, which are part of Coastal Andhra. Moreover, the number of new cases have increased manifold ever since the government began testing hundreds of samples of Nizamuddin returnees and their contacts.

Meanwhile, delay in official confirmation about deaths and location of the infected patients and isolated areas due to COVID-19 is giving way to rumours and panic among the public.