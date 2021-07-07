A.P. reports 28 COVID deaths in 24 hours

07 July 2021 01:15 IST

All districts except Chittoor record less than five deaths

The State reported 28 new COVID deaths and 3,042 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

The cumulative tally increased to 19,08,065 and the toll reached 12,898 with a recovery rate of 97.58% and death rate of 0.68%. During the past day, 3,748 patients have recovered leaving 33,230 patients under treatment. The total number of recoveries increased to 18,61,937.

The daily positivity rate of the 88,378 samples tested in the past day slightly increased to 3.44% compared to that of the last three days. The overall positivity rate of 2.25 crore samples tested remains at 8.47%. The last 25 lakh samples were tested in the past 28 days with a positivity rate of 5.3%.

New deaths and infections

Chittoor reported seven new deaths, the highest in the past day, while all other districts reported less than five deaths. East Godavari and Nellore reported four new deaths each, while Kadapa reported three and Anantapur, Guntur and West Godavari reported two deaths each. Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one new death each. Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported no death in the past day.

East Godavari has again reported more highest daily tally among the districts with 665 new infections. It was followed by West Godavari (360), Chittoor (358), Prakasam (310), Guntur (277), Krishna (252), Nellore (251), Visakhapatnam (171), Srikakulam (116), Anantapur (91), Kadapa (79), Vizianagaram (61) and Kurnool (51).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,66,898), Chittoor (2,22,639), West Godavari (1,63,909), Guntur (1,63,705), Anantapur (1,54,616), Visakhapatnam (1,49,369), Nellore (1,28,673), Prakasam (1,23,084), Kurnool (1,22,323), Srikakulam (1,19,064), Kadapa (1,07,339), Krishna (1,02,948) and Vizianagaram (80,603).