Andhra Pradesh reports 21 new COVID-19 positive cases

The State has reported 21 new COVID-19 positive cases after testing 487 samples. The samples mostly belong to those who had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi, and their contacts.

A total of 1,301 samples of the Nizamuddin-returnees and their contacts were tested in the last two days given the countrywide outbreak trend.

132 positive cases till now

The State has now 132 positive cases, and two patients have recovered after treatment. Results of 493 samples are awaited.

In Nellore district where 20 positive cases were reported overnight, results of 213 sample tests are awaited.

Meanwhile, Guntur district also reported 20 positive cases. It is followed by Prakasam (17), Kadapa (15), Krishna (15), West Godavari (14), Visakhapatnam (11), East Godavari (9), Chittoor (8), Anantapur (2) and Kurnool (1). Vizianagaram and Srikakulam have not reported any cases so far.