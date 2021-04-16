A.P. reports 20 deaths, over 6,000 new COVID cases

Nearly 30,000 cases reported in the last one week

In line with the rapid rise in the incidence of infections across the country, the State reported 20 deaths due to COVID-19 and 6,096 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The daily tally increased by 1,000 infections in just a day as 5,086 cases were reported on Thursday.

It was the highest single-day tally six and a half months since October 4, and the daily death toll was highest since October 25. In the past one week, the State reported 29,634 infections and 94 deaths.

The cumulative tally of infections inched close to the 9.5-lakh mark as it reached 9,48,231. The death toll reached 7,373.

The number of active cases jumped to 35,592 and the recovery rate came down to 95.47% as 2,194 patients have recovered in the past day. The number of recoveries stand at 9,05,266.

Positivity rate

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate has been increasing at an alarming rate. The positivity rate of the 35,962 samples tested in the past day was 16.95%, which was the highest since September 5. The overall positivity rate of 1.56 crore samples increased to 6.08%.

Chittoor, which has been the top COVID hotspot in the second wave, reported 1,024 infections and five deaths in the past day. Krishna which has the highest death rate reported three more deaths while Kurnool, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Anantapur and Kadapa reported two deaths each.

East Godavari and Guntur were next to Chittoor as they reported 750 and 735 new infections respectively. They were followed by Kurnool (550), Srikakulam (54), Prakasam (491), Visakhapatnam (489), Nellore (354), Anantapur (313), Vizianagaram (299), Krishna (246), Kadapa (243) and West Godavari (68).

Srikakulam's cumulative tally crossed 50,000, leaving Vizianagaram as the only district with less than 50,000 infections.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,28,306), Chittoor (98,032), West Godavari (94,961), Guntur (84,863), Anantapur (70,728), Visakhapatnam (66,914), Nellore (66,379), Prakasam (65,083), Kurnool (64,889), Kadapa (57,910), Krishna (54,173), Srikakulam (50,214) and Vizianagaram (42,884).