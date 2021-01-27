A.P. reports 172 new COVID cases, one death in 24 hours

The positivity rate of 38,323 samples tested in 24 hours in the State was put at 0.45%.

27 January 2021 01:12 IST

Krishna records 39 infections, highest among the districts

A day after the State recorded less than 100 new coronavirus cases, the single-day tally went up to 172 in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning. With this, the cumulative infection count increased to 8,88,723. With one death case being reported in Kadapa district, the death toll rose to 7,150.

The number of active cases came down to 1,357 as 203 patients recovered in the past day, taking the total recoveries to 8,78,731. The recovery rate remained at 99.04%.

The positivity rate of the 38,323 samples tested in the past day was put at 0.45%, while the overall positivity rate of 1.294 crore samples tested was 6.86%.

Krishna reported 39 new infections, highest among the districts in the past day. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (34), Guntur (22), East Godavari (21), Kadapa (15), Chittoor (11), Srikakulam (10), Anantapur (7), West Godavari (5), Prakasam (4), Nellore (3), Kurnool (1) and Vizianagaram reported no new cases.

Active cases

Krishna district continues to report the highest number of active cases at 245.

Along with Krishna, East Godavari (173), Guntur (172), Visakhapatnam (131) and Chittoor (124) altogether have 62% of the total active cases in the State. Vizianagaram reported only 22 active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,206), West Godavari (94,189), Chittoor (86,961), Guntur (75,427), Anantapur (67,621), Nellore (62,294), Prakasam (62,169), Kurnool (60,779), Visakhapatnam (59,684), Kadapa (55,233), Krishna (48,540), Srikakulam (46,112) and Vizianagaram (41,128).