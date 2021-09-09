A.P. reports 15 deaths, 1,361 COVID-19 cases

VIJAYAWADA

09 September 2021 00:06 IST

Recovery rate remains at 98.59%

The State reported 15 more deaths due to coronavirus and 1,361 infections in the 24 hours, ending Wednesday morning. The cumulative toll went up to 13,950 with a death rate of 0.69%.

The cumulative tally increased to 20,24,603, while the recovery rate remained at 98.59%, with a total recoveries of 19,96,143 including 1,288 recorded in the past day. There number of active cases was put at 14,510. The daily positivity rate of the 61,363 samples tested in the past day was put at 2.22% and that of the total 2.709 crore tests conducted so far at 7.47%.

Krishna and Nellore reported three deaths each, while East Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam saw two fatalities each. Chittoor, Kadapa and West Godavari reported one death in the past day.

Nellore district reported 282 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (203), West Godavari (149), East Godavari (143), Guntur (131), Kadapa (104), Krishna (99), Prakasam (87), Visakhapatnam (73), Anantapur (26), Vizianagaram (26), Srikakulam (25) and Kurnool (13).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (287150), Chittoor (2,39,802), West Godavari (1,75,361), Guntur (1,73,503), Anantapur (1,57,296), Visakhapatnam (1,55,494), Nellore (1,41,685), Prakasam (1,34,593), Kurnool (1,23,901), Srikakulam (1,22,301), Krishna1,14,787), Kadapa (1,13,278) and Vizianagaram (82,557).