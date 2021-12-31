A.P. reports 130 COVID-19 cases, one death

VIJAYAWADA

31 December 2021 09:49 IST

Four districts share more than 60% of the infections reported in 24 hours

The State reported one more death due to COVID-19 and 130 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

The lone death was reported from Nellore district. The cumulative toll increased to 14,493 and the cumulative infection tally increased to 20,76,979.

The test positivity rate of the 33,188 samples tested in the past day was 0.39% and that of the total 3.129 crore samples tested so far was 6.64%. The number of active cases increased to 1,081 with 97 patients recovering in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,61,405 and 99.25% respectively, while the death rate remains at 0.70%.

More than 60% of the infections reported in the past day were from four districts of Visakhapatnam (30), Chittoor (18), Krishna (18) and East Godavari (14). They were followed by West Godavari (8), Anantapur (7), Guntur (7), Kadapa (7), Nellore (6), Prakasam (5), Srikakulam (5), Vizianagaram (3) and Kurnool (2).

During the past fortnight, nearly 70% of the 1,560 total infections were reported in five districts of Chittoor (330), Guntur (184), West Godavari (183), Visakhapatnam (181) and Krishna (129). During the past week and the past three days too these five districts reported over 60% of the total cases reported in the state. The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,95,106), Chittoor (2,48,767), West Godavari (1,80,078), Guntur (1,79,318), Visakhapatnam (1,58,886), Anantapur (1,58,254), Nellore (1,47,111), Prakasam (1,38,801), Kurnool (1,24,225), Srikakulam (1,23,713), Krishna (1,20,715), Kadapa (1,15,992) and Vizianagaram (83,118).