A.P. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in as many hours

The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continued to rise as 12 persons tested positive in as many hours since 10 p.m. Thursday night.
With this, medical and health officials said, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 went up from 149 to 161.
Meanwhile, the lockdown is being implemented across the State as per the guidelines issued by the Centre while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is monitoring the situation arising from the public hazard.
