A.P. registers over 3 lakh cases in the last one month

with 4,622 new cases, tally crosses 7.63 lakh; death toll touches 6,291

Seven months since the first COVID infection was reported in Andhra Pradesh, the overall tally has increased to 7,63,573 with 4,622 new infections and 35 new deaths in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The death toll went up to 6,291.

As many as 5,715 patients have recovered during the same period and the recovery rate increased to 93.56% which the death rate remained at 0.82%. So far, 7,14,427 patients have recovered from the disease. There are 42,855 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Lesser cases

In the first month since March 12, only 420 infections were reported and the later the number increased gradually. In the first four months, only 29,168 cases were reported and in the fifth month, 2.24 lakh cases were reported. Later in the sixth month 3.03 lakh and in the seventh and the last month 2.01 lakh cases, which is one lakh less than the previous month’s tally, were reported.

As many as 72,082 samples were tested in the past and their positivity rate was 6.41% while the overall positivity rate for 67,02,810 samples tested was 11.39%.

The tests per million ratio increased to 1,25,520 and the cases per million ratio also increased to 14,299.

There was a slight increase in new cases reported by Godavari and Chittoor districts which have been reporting a larger share of new infections of late.

West Godavari reported highest new infections at 752 while Chittoor reported 705 cases. East Godavari reported 691 infections. Rest of the districts less than 500 new cases. Prakasam reported 442, Krishna 416, Guntur 391, Kadapa 317, Nellore 228, Visakhapatnam 168, Anantapur 164, Vizianagaram 159, Srikakulam 101 and Kurnool 88 new cases.

Chittoor also reported the highest number of new deaths at seven and also has the highest death toll of 714, and Krishna’s death toll crossed the 500-mark. The district-wise death toll and new deaths are as follows: East Godavari (573 and 2), Guntur (567 and 3), Prakasam (540 and 4), Anantapur (530 and 3), Krishna (503 and 5), Kurnool (478 and 0), Visakhapatnam (477 and 3), West Godavari (475 and 1), Nellore (474 and 2), Kadapa (404 and 4), Srikakulam (332 and 1) and Vizianagaram (224 and 0).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,07,281), West Godavari (76,241), Chittoor (71,320), Anantapur (61,320), Guntur (60,612), Kurnool (58,329), Nellore (57,072), Prakasam (55,100), Visakhapatnam (52,819),Kadapa (48,526), Srikakulam (41,932), Vizianagaram (37,674) and Krishna (32,452).