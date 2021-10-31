Andhra Pradesh

A.P. records two COVID deaths

A youngster getting herself vaccinated for COVID-19 at a health centre in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The State reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 349 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the cumulative toll and tally to 14,369 and 20,66,065 respectively.

During the past three days, only four deaths were reported and the overall death rate remains at 0.70%. Each of the last two deaths were reported in Krishna and Nellore districts.

The number of active cases came down to 4,649 with 535 patients recovering in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,47,047 and 99.07%.

The test positivity rate of the 35,054 samples tested in the past day was 0.99% and that of the total 2.94 crore samples tested so far was 7%

Meanwhile, four districts reported infections in single-digit in the past day. Chittoor reported 67 new infections. It was followed by East Godavari (48), West Godavari (45), Guntur (43), Krishna (35), Visakhapatnam (31), Srikakulam (29), Nellore (18), Anantapur (10), Kadapa (7), Prakasam (7), Vizianagaram (7) and Kurnool (2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,93,749), Chittoor (2,46,871), West Godavari (1,79,037). Guntur (1,78,035), Anantapur (1,57,839), Visakhapatnam (1,57,710), Nellore (1,46,354), Prakasam (1,38,476), Kurnool (1,24,136), Srikakulam (1,23,090), Krishna (1,19,302), Kadapa (1,15,611) and Vizianagaram (82,960).


