A.P. records two COVID deaths, 104 new infections

Nine districts report single-day tally fewer than 10

The State witnessed two coronavirus deaths and 104 new cases in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the tally to 8,88,004 and the toll to 7,156.

The number of active cases came down to 1,197 as 147 patients recovered in the past day. The total number of recoveries was put at 8,79,651 and the recovery rate was 99.06%.

In the past day, 29,309 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 0.35%. So far, 1.318 crore samples have been tested, with the overall positivity rate of 6.73%.

Guntur and Krishna districts reported one death each. Visakhapatnam reported 27 new infections, the highest single-day tally among the districts in the past day while Prakasam reported no new cases

Krishna district reported 25 new cases while Chittoor reported 17.

The remaining nine districts reported new cases in single digits. They include Guntur (8), East Godavari (6), West Godavari (5), Kadapa (4), Anantapur (3), Kurnool (3), Nellore (2), Srikakulam (2) and Vizianagaram (2).

Active cases

Even as the active cases are on the decline across the State, the same in Krishna district is increasing of late.

As on Tuesday morning, Krishna has 277 active cases, nearly a quarter (23.14%) of the total. Vizianagaram has only 12 active cases while Srikakulam has 19 active cases. West Godavari has 87 active cases, followed by Nellore (73), Kadapa (69), Prakasam (57), Kurnool (45) and Anantapur (37). The districts with more than 100 active cases include Visakhapatnam (124), Chittoor (129), Guntur (132) and East Godavari (136).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,281), West Godavari (94,241), Chittoor (87,056), Guntur (75,519), Anantapur (67,651), Nellore (62,335), Prakasam (62,175), Kurnool (60,821), Visakhapatnam (59,800), Kadapa (55,272), Krishna (48,695), Srikakulam (46,128) and Vizianagaram (41,135).