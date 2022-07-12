A.P. records two COVID-19 deaths, 265 infections in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported two COVID-19 deaths and 265 infections in the 24 hours, ending Tuesday morning. The State reported deaths owing to COVID-19 infections for the first time after at least four months.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 status report, the death toll in the State went up to 14,733.

The active cases increased to 1,942, while the recoveries stood at 23,07,718 including the 199 recoveries recorded in the past day. The cumulative infection tally increased to 23,24,393.

The State reported 311 infections on July 11 and 2,159 cases in the past week. The State has been witnessing a rise in the daily infection tally for the last one month.