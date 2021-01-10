A.P. records lowest positivity rate

One new death and 199 cases reported

The State reported one new death and 199 new infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning taking the toll to 7,128 and tally to 8,84,689.

A of Saturday morning, 423 patients recovered, and the number of recoveries increased to 8,74,954. The recovery rate and death rate remain at 98.90% and 0.81% respectively. There are 2,607 active patients in the State as of Saturday morning.

The positivity rate of the 50,445 samples tested in the past day was 0.39%, the lowest single-day positivity rate in nearly the last eight months.

The overall positivity rate of 1.22 crore samples came down to 7.21% and the tests per million ratio increased to 2.29 lakh.

The lone death in the State was again reported by Krishna which also reported the highest single-day infection tally of 35. Guntur also reported 35 new infections and was followed by Chittoor (23), Visakhapatnam (21), East Godavari (20), Anantapur (15), West Godavari (14), Kurnool (12), Nellore (11) and Kadapa (7). Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported two new cases each.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,23,923), West Godavari (94,049), Chittoor (86,553), Guntur (75,083), Anantapur (67,490), Nellore (62,215), Prakasam (62,081), Kurnool (60,664), Visakhapatnam (59,407), Kadapa (55,100), Krishna (48,145), Srikakulam (46,016) and Vizianagaram (41,068).