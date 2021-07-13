A.P. records lowest daily toll in 98 days

VIJAYAWADA

13 July 2021 00:04 IST

Four districts report nil deaths; last 10 lakh samples tested in 12 days

The State reported 22 new COVID deaths and 1,578 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The death toll and cumulative tally increased to 13,024 and 19,24,421 respectively.

The single-day tally was the lowest in the past 98 days and the daily test positivity rate at 2.52% was the lowest in the past 107 days. Only 62,657 samples were tested in the past day, which was the lowest in the past 28 days.

The number of recoveries and recovery rate slightly increased to 18,84,202 and 97.91% respectively as 3,041 patients recovered in the past day. There were 27,195 active cases in the state.

The overall positivity rate of 2.30 crore samples tested remains at 8.35%. The last 10 lakh samples were tested in just 12 days with a positivity rate of 3.30%.

New deaths and cases

Four districts of Kadapa, Anantapur, Vizianagaram and West Godavari reported no death in the past day, while Kurnool and Visakhapatnam reported one each and Srikakulam reported two deaths. The remaining six districts reported three deaths each.

East Godavari reported 305 new infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (257), Nellore (179), Prakasam (173), West Godavari (152), Kadapa (117), Guntur (97), Krishna (92), Visakhapatnam (68), Anantapur (37), Kurnool (35), Vizianagaram (35) and Srikakulam (31).

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam's COVID infection tally crossed 1.5 lakh mark.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,70,282), Chittoor (2,24,842), West Godavari (1,65,806), Guntur (1,64,928), Anantapur (1,55,125), Visakhapatnam (1,50,082), Nellore (1,29,986), Prakasam (1,24,838), Kurnool (1,22,662), Srikakulam (1,19,519), Kadapa (1,08,296), Krishna (1,04,302) and Vizianagaram (80,858).