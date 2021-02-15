A.P. records lowest daily tally in 7 months

Lone death reported from Krishna, which has the highest death rate

Andhra Pradesh reported one COVID death and 30 new infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. It was the lowest single-day tally since May 17 (25 cases) as the number of samples tested in the past day at 18,834 was also the lowest in the past seven months.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district which continues to top the State with the highest death rate of 1.39%. While the tally increased to 8,88,899, the toll reached 7,163 with a recovery rate of 99.12% and a death rate of 0.81%.

In the last 24 hours, 69 patients have recovered taking the number of recoveries to 8,81,041. With this, the number of active cases came down to 695, with Chittoor accounting for most of them(142) followed by Krishna with 111 cases.

The positivity rate of the samples tested in the past day was 0.16% and the overall positivity rate of 1.356 crore samples was 6.55%. Four districts reported no new cases while the remaining reported infections in single-digits: Kadapa(7), Guntur (5), Chittoor (4), Nellore (4), East Godavari (3), Anantapur (2), Krishna (2), Visakhapatnam (2) and West Godavari (1).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,363), West Godavari (94,287), Chittoor (87,213), Guntur (75,620), Anantapur (67,697), Nellore (62,402), Prakasam (62,193), Kurnool (60,847), Visakhapatnam (59,926), Kadapa (55,323), Krishna (48,822), Srikakulam (46,162) and Vizianagaram (41,149).